UP Dalit sisters death: 6 accused arrested

The girls were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house on Wednesday.

Published: 15th September 2022 11:18 am IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman addresses a press conference on the alleged rape and murder of two minor Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lakhimpur Kheri: Six people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the rape and murder of two Dalit teenage sisters in Nighasan here, police said.

Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) told reporters, “We have arrested Junaid, Sohail, Hafizur Rehman, Karimuddin, Arif and Chottu in an overnight operation.”

Junaid and Sohail were in a relationship with the two sisters, the SP said.

“As per preliminary investigation, the two sisters left their home on Wednesday afternoon on the persuasion of Junaid and Sohail. Junaid and Sohail have confessed that they strangulated the girls after raping them,” said the SP.

The girls’ mother had on Wednesday claimed that they were murdered.

