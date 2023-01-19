Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP govt opposes bail plea of Ashish Mishra in SC

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia in a violence that erupted when farmers were protesting then Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Lakhimpur violence: Court rejects discharge pleas of Ashish Mishra, others
Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, who is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari that the crime is grave.

“It is a grave and heinous crime and will send a wrong signal to society,” she said.

Hearing on the matter is underway.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

