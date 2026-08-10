Lakhs of SIR forms remain uncollectable in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Lakhs of enumeration forms remain uncollectable in Hyderabad in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

As per a Times of India report, 18,45,595 forms, which is 38.96 percent of the total electors in the city, were uncollectable till Sunday, August 9.

SIR uncollectable forms in Hyderabad Old City

Among Old City constituencies, the highest number of uncollectable forms, 39.13 percent, are concentrated in Chandrayangutta. It is followed by Malakpet with 38.71 percent.

On the other hand, Bahadurpura with 26.06 percent, or 91,471, uncollectable forms, recorded the lowest among Old City constituencies.

In all seven constituencies in Old City, Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, Charminar, Nampally, Karwan, Yakutpura and Bahadurpura, 8.64 lakh forms remain uncollectable.

Also Read Who will get SIR anomaly notices in Hyderabad as lakhs flagged

State’s uncollectable forms concentrated in Greater Hyderabad

Telangana’s 59 percent of the uncollectable forms are from Greater Hyderabad, as it has 41.49 lakh of the state’s 70.85 lakh uncollectable forms. While Hyderabad has over 18.46 lakh uncollectable forms, Medchal-Malkajgiri has 10,62,190, whereas Rangareddy has 12,41,188.

Though the three metropolitan districts recorded high numbers of uncollectable forms, the anomaly rate is under 20 percent.

In Hyderabad, it is 14.08 percent, whereas in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, they are 15.07 percent and 10.94 percent, respectively.

SIR deadline today

After extending the deadline for submitting enumeration forms twice, from July 25 to August 3 and then to August 10, ECI has not extended the deadline.

Today will be the last date to submit the enumeration forms to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or online.

As per the status report of SIR in Telangana, till 6 pm on August 9, 2,64,30,494 forms were digitised, which accounts for 78.14 percent of the total electors in the state.

In the case of Hyderabad, it is below 60 percent. In the city, 27,74,687 of 47,36,669 forms were digitised.

As today is the last date, the percentages are likely to improve.