Lalithabagh residents face overflowing drainage and poor roads

Hyderabad: Residents of Lalithabagh in Hyderabad’s Old City are facing hardship due to overflowing drainage and poor road conditions, with the Ganesh festival adding to their concerns.

Residents said sewage water has been overflowing onto the road, creating an unhygienic environment and making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists to move through the area. The damaged and uneven road has further compounded the problem, they said.

With the Ganesh festival and immersion-related movement expected to increase traffic and the movement of devotees, residents fear the situation could worsen in the coming days.

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“We have been facing the drainage overflow and damaged roads for a long time. The authorities should take immediate steps to clear the drainage and repair the road before the festival activities intensify,” said local resident Suresh Kumar.

Another resident, Anil Kumar, said stagnant sewage water and potholes were causing inconvenience to residents, particularly children and elderly people. “The road needs urgent attention. We request the civic authorities to address the drainage problem and restore the road at the earliest,” he said.

Residents urged the civic authorities to take up emergency cleaning and road repair works in the locality ahead of the Ganesh festivities.