Hyderabad man lies in pothole as protest over bad roads

The incident occurred on the Imliban Putlibauli Road, where the man, identified as Feroze, was seen lying in the pothole.

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Man sits in a pothole in Hyderabad
Man sits in a pothole in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man lay down in a pothole in Hyderabad’s Old City on Sunday evening, August 30, demanding that the authorities fix it.

The incident occurred on Imliban Putlibauli Road, where the man, identified as Feroze, was seen lying in the pothole. Police personnel tried to pacify him, saying that the government was fixing potholes. Feroze said, “I know what they are doing; I am sitting here alone, and there is nothing wrong with it.”

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Police tried to move Feroze away from the middle of the road, but he did not pay heed.

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Feroze remained adamant and asked people around him to record videos and keep them as proof that the police were taking him away.

Following the incident, some residents urged Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan to fix the potholes.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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