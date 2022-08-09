‘Lalu Bin Chalu Ee Bihar Na Hoyi’: Lalu Yadav’s daughter on BJP-JD(U) breakup

Published: 9th August 2022
New Delhi: After BJP-JD(U) breakup in Bihar on Tuesday, former chief minister Lalu Prasad’s daughter posted celebratory tweets mentioning Bhojpuri song, saying “Lalu Bin Chalu Ee Bihar Na Hoyi (Bihar can’t run without Lalu).”

Referring to RJD symbol with the Bhojpuri song on her handle, Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya tweeted, “Prepare for the coronation, the lantern carriers are coming.”

The song has been sung by Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav that was released before the Bihar Legislative Council elections.

The song has some lines that calls RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to become Bihar’s leader. “Tejashwi ke bina sudhaar na hoyi (There can be no progress without Tejashwi).”

In an earlier tweet, she posted a picture of her father Lalu Prasad with the word ‘Kingmaker’. “His integrity is higher than skies; he is the people’s pride”, she said in the tweet.

Raj Lakshmi Yadav, another of Lalu Yadav’s daughters, also shared old photos of her father and wrote, “Bole Bihar- Tejaswi Bhavah Sarakar”.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, is supposed to join the new government in Bihar.

Tejashwi served as deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2015-2017.

Lalu Prasad, convicted in the fodder scam, is out on bail.

