Lalu claims Kanshi Ram awakened Dalits, Mayawati drowned them

Patna: RJD national president Lalu Prasad claimed on Wednesday that Dalit leader Kanshi Ram had awakened the Dalits and deprived sections of the society, whereas Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati only drowned them.

Addressing a gathering at the RJD office here to commemorate the birth centenary of former Bihar Chief Minister Jannayak Karpoori Thakur, Lalu Prasad said Karpoori Thakur was the leader of social justice in the state.

“As the Lok Sabha elections are coming up in the country, the BJP has started taking the name of Karpoori Thakur to claim the votes of Dalits and other deprived sections of the society,” he said.

“Conferring Bharat Ratna to Karpuri Thakur posthumously was assued and we would take it anyhow. We had also demanded Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram and Ram Manohar Lohia as well. It is our right, and we are not begging. We had made commitment to Karpuri Thakur to take his wish ‘Thakur Tere Armano Ko Delhi Tak Pahuchayege’ to Delhi, and RJD has fulfilled it,” Lalu Prasad said.

“Kanshi Ram awakened the Dalits and backward caste people, but Mayawati drowned them,” he said.

“Some people want to break the alliance. But no one is worried about it. We have to fight more strongly. We will win at the end,” Lalu Prasad said.

“We have implemented a Mandal Commission in the country. A number of times we went to Delhi to meet then PM V.P. Singh. He did not want me to become the Chief Minister of Bihar. He even sent three observers to analyse the situation in Bihar,” the RJD chief said.

“I want our party workers to go to every household and connect with the poor, Dalit and backward caste people and make the party stronger,” he added.