Lalu is being harassed by CBI on direction of BJP govt: Nitish Kumar

CBI recently moved the SC seeking the cancellation of the RJD chief's bail in cases linked to the alleged fodder scam.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was being “harassed” by the CBI on the direction of the BJP government at the Centre.

Kumar made the remarks here in reply to questions from journalists who sought his views on CBI moving the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the RJD president’s bail in cases linked to the fodder scam.

“He (Lalu) is simply being harassed by the CBI on the direction of the BJP government at the Centre. It’s a fact that the BJP-led government at the Centre is misusing central agencies to harass leaders of opposition parties”, the JD(U) leader said.

The CBI recently moved the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of the RJD chief’s bail in cases linked to the alleged fodder scam. The SC agreed to hear pleas filed by the CBI on August 25.

On Bihar government’s alleged tussle with the Raj Bhavan over the appointment of vice-chancellors (VC) in different universities in the state, Kumar said, “There is nothing like that we are unitedly working for the improvement of the quality of education in the state”.

