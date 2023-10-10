Lalu Prasad is a cancer in the politics of Bihar: Samrat Chaudhary

Chaudhary’s comments came after Lalu Prasad slammed those who were objecting to the reports of the caste-based survey.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th October 2023 3:33 pm IST
Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary (Twitter photo)

Patna: A day after Lalu Prasad Yadav said that one cannot treat cancer with medicine for headache, Samrat Chaudhary, the BJP state president claimed that the RJD chief was the cancer of Bihar politics.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“If any leader can be blamed for anarchism in Bihar, it is Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is responsible for casteist hooliganism. He is talking about cancer but I want to say that he is responsible for such a situation,” Chaudhary said.

“Lalu Prasad is a convicted person courtesy Nitish Kumar. At this stage, he should concentrate on puja rather than politics. If anyone destroyed the politics of Bihar, it was Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he added.

MS Education Academy

Chaudhary’s comments came after Lalu Prasad slammed those who were objecting to the reports of the caste-based survey.

In a post uploaded on X on Monday, he said: “Those who are against the caste-based survey are against humanity, social, financial, political and equal representation. Such people do not have the character of justice. People who are supporters of inequality are unjust. From their birth to death they grab the rights of others on the basis of their higher castes.”

He added, “One cannot treat cancer with medicine for headache.”

Also Read
Those opposing caste-based survey are against humanity: Lalu

The leaders of the NDA such as Samrat Chaudhary, Giriraj Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pasupati Kumar Paras and others raised concerns over the caste survey.

Even JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu and RJD MLC Mahabali Chandravanshi claimed that the data released by the Bihar government was not satisfactory.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th October 2023 3:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button