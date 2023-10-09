Those opposing caste-based survey are against humanity: Lalu

Patna: While NDA leaders are putting question marks over the caste-based survey report in Bihar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said on Monday that treatment of cancer is not possible with medicines for headaches.

In a post on X, the veteran politician said: “Those who are against the caste-based survey are against humanity, social, financial, political and equal representation. Such people do not have the character of justice.

“People who are supporters of inequality have unjust characters. Such people from their birth to death grab the rights of others on the basis of their higher castes,” he said.

“Treatment of cancer is not possible through medicines of headache,” he added.

जातिगत जनगणना के विरुद्ध जो भी लोग है वो इंसानियत, सामाजिक, आर्थिक एवं राजनीतिक बराबरी तथा समानुपातिक प्रतिनिधित्व के ख़िलाफ है। ऐसे लोगों में रत्तीभर भी न्यायिक चरित्र नहीं होता है।



किसी भी प्रकार की असमानता एवं गैरबराबरी के ऐसे समर्थक अन्यायी प्रवृत्ति के होते है जो जन्म से… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 9, 2023

NDA leaders such as state BJP President Samrat Chaudhary, Giriraj Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Pashupati Kumar Paras, among others, have raised concerns over the caste-based survey report that was released on October 2.

Even JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu and RJD MLC Mahabali Chandravansi have claimed that the data released by the Bihar government is not satisfactory.