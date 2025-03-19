Land acquisition begins for Rs 7,032 cr H-CT project to ease traffic

Hyderabad: The land acquisition process has begun for key infrastructure projects under the Rs 7,032 crore Hyderabad Infrastructure Transparency and Innovation (H-CT) project to ease traffic congestion.

The additional commissioner Shivakumar Naidu on Wednesday reviewed land acquisition progress at multiple sites in the Secunderabad zone.

Inspections were carried out for Hyderabad’s Patigadda Road Over Bridge (ROB), Rasulpura flyover, the alternative road around AOC in Secunderabad, and RK Puram and Chilakalguda Road Under Bridge (RUB) works to ease traffic congestion.

Shivakumar Naidu urged officials to expedite the process to prevent delays. The H-CT project aims to enhance road infrastructure with flyovers, underpasses, railway underbridges (RUBs), and road expansions at major traffic bottlenecks.

Earlier, the GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi stated that under the H-CT initiative, 25 projects will focus on the construction of flyovers, underpasses, and railway underbridges (RUBs), while 13 works will focus on road widening and expansion.

Ilambarthi along with the project chief engineer and town planning officials inspected several critical traffic zones in Hyderabad including Nanal Nagar, Rethibowli, Khajaguda Junction, Triple IT, Wipro Junction, and DLF Junction.

Additionally, as part of Hyderabad’s road expansion plans, Ilambarthi visited Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to Khairatabad via Rad Sun Banjara Hills Road No. 1 and Chintal Basti, where traffic congestion has been a persistent issue.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy recently held a review meeting with GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi and municipal engineering officials directing them to speed up land acquisition and tender processes.

With the city witnessing rapid growth, the new flyovers in Hyderabad will play a crucial role in reducing congestion and ensuring smoother traffic flow. As these projects progress, Hyderabad is set to benefit from a well-planned infrastructure network.