Land ‘scam’: ED raids in Jharkhand, Delhi

At least six premises in Ranchi and three in Delhi were raided by the agency under the provisions of PMLA, the sources said.

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches in Jharkhand and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged land scam case, official sources said.

At least six premises in Ranchi and three in Delhi were raided by the agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The premises being raided are linked to a person named B K Singh, an alleged associate of main accused Kamlesh Kumar, and some other persons.

The case pertains to an alleged land scam in the Kanke Block of Ranchi district where it was claimed that accused persons, in conspiracy with Circle Officers, “forged” the land records and sold them and earned “proceeds of crime”.

