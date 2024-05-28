Lankan man held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 55 lakh

New Delhi: A Sri Lankan man has been arrested at the international airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold, valuing about Rs 55 lakh, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Kathmandu on Sunday.

The detailed examination and personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of gold weighing 860.38 grams, valued at Rs 55 lakh, the customs department said in a statement.

The accused passenger has been arrested and the gold was seized, the statement added.

The previous day, five Uzbek nationals who arrived from Dubai via Mumbai were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1.92 crore. They were receny intercepted by the Customs officials after their arrival at the Delhi airport.

In September 2023, 113 out of 186 passengers on a Chennai-bound flight from Muscat, Oman, were arrested for conspiring to smuggle gold and electronic goods, according to media reports.