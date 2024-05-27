Five flyers from Dubai held at Delhi airport for smuggling Rs 1.92 cr of gold

New Delhi: Five Uzbek nationals who arrived from Dubai via Mumbai were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1.92 crore.

They were receny intercepted by the Customs officials after their arrival at the Delhi airport.

Taking to X on Monday, May 27, Delhi Customs said the passengers were arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs. The confiscated gold weighing 2814 grams.

Also Read UAE ranks second most hardworkimg country in the world

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from them. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

In September 2023, 113 out of 186 passengers on a Chennai-bound flight from Muscat, Oman, were arrested for conspiring to smuggle gold and electronic goods, according to media reports.

Indian Customs apprehended them with 13kg of gold, over 200 mobile phones, laptops, and cigarettes.