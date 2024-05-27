UAE ranks second most hardworkimg country in the world

People worldwide work hard for better lifestyles, but some countries have more dedicated citizens and expatriate residents than others.

According to a recent report by communications agency duke+mir, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ranked as the world’s second most hardworking country.

Residents in the Emirates work an average of 50.9 hours per week and 97 percent respondents revealed that they go out every month looking for entertainment.

The study, which included a poll of more than 1,000 people, also found that seven in 10 people in the UAE dine out every single week.

Top forms of entertainment

Watching movies at home – 83 percent

Watching live sports at home – 68 percent

Dining out – 68 percent

Playing sports – 66 percent

Reading books – 64 percent

Playing video games – 53 percent

Watching live sports events in-person – 37 percent

Going to the cinema – 24 percent

Attending a live performance event – 23 percent

The study shows that 81 percent of UAE residents have paid subscriptions, with nearly a third wanting to cancel them, potentially resulting in millions of dirhams in dormant accounts.

The duke+mir study study also tapped into the UAE’s growing youth interest, comprising three-quarters of the population aged 18–24 who are actively engaged in sports.

Mir Murtaza Khurshid, Partner at duke+mir, praised the report’s findings as a testament to the UAE’s global reputation for hard work.

“Emirati nationals and expatriate workers are contributing to the UAE’s rapid growth and success, but also finding time to have fun and enjoy themselves. With some of the world’s most exciting entertainment options, it’s clear that the UAE is the global capital of ‘work-hard, play-hard’ culture.”

Top five hardworking country in the world