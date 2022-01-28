Lara Dutta, Pratiek Babbar-starrer ‘Hiccups and Hookups’ ready for Season 2

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Hiccups and Hookups’ have announced the second season for the web-show featuring Lara Dutta and Pratiek Babbar.

On the announcement of Season 2, Lara who plays Vasudha, said: “I would like to thank our viewers for all the love they have shown me, and the entire cast. We are all set to return with another entertaining season of Hiccups and Hookups, one with a lot of twists and turns, and frankly, I can’t wait to see how Vasudha’s life shapes up from here’.

Within a year of Lionsgate Play’s premiere of its first Hindi original that witnessed a good response globally, the streaming platform is set to launch season 2 of Hiccups & Hookups.

Prateik Babbar, who plays Akhil said: “This time expect a lot of drama, action and adventure (pun-intended). The first installment was loved and appreciated, and I’m sure the new season will add to the love.”

The series will be a continuation of season 1 centered around Vasudha, Akhil, and Kay portrayed by Shinnova. Together, the three make a sensational trio navigating through the highs and lows of life while they find their groove, together and as individuals.

Rohit Jain MD Lionsgate South Asia and Networks -Emerging Markets Asia said: “After a successful season of Hiccups & Hookups, we are all set to bring viewers season 2 of the series in 2022. Our endeavor is to continue to create local original content that connects with audiences. Hiccups & Hookups brought a mass appeal that translated into fans.”

Mrinalini Khanna, VP, Originals, Lionsgate India said: “With the incredible cast, the goal for Season 2 is to showcase the deep and funny heart of the show while delivering on the entertainment quotient, and that is the reason we are going to bring Season 2 with a new director, vision and energy.”