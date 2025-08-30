Large portion of old municipal office collapses in Hyderabad; area cordon off

Hyderabad: A portion of the old municipal office located at Hyderabad’s Darulshifa area collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Friday night.

The building has been in ruins and neglected for a long time. A couple of years ago, a similar incident happened where a small portion of the structure collapsed during the monsoons.

No official work has been taken up so far.

However, Friday night’s collapse prompted the police and rescue team to cordon off the area.

The building is spread over 6000 square yards of land. Previously, it housed a railway ticket reservation counter and the municipal office.

But in 1986, the municipal office shifted to Tank Bund.

The building was then allotted to the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority. However, the agency moved to another nearby building.

Presently, a handful of lemon vendors keep their belongings in the corridor of the building.