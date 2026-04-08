Large-scale water adulteration racket busted in Hyderabad’s Amberpet

The units operated in unhygienic conditions and sold unsafe water, raising concerns for public health and safety, the police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2026 12:50 pm IST
Unhygienic water packet units raided in Hyderabad
Adulterated water packet units raided in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Authorities cracked down on illegal water purification units on Tuesday, April 7, uncovering large-scale adulteration of packaged water in Hyderabad’s Amberpet.

The Amberpet Police task force raided three water purification units in Bapunagar after receiving a tip-off. Several water packets were found to be contaminated, officials said.

The units operated in unhygienic conditions and sold unsafe water, raising concerns for public health and safety.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Amberpet Inspector Tarun Kumar said four people, identified as Jaber, Javed, Naeem and Junaid, were detained for further questioning. “The samples were collected and sent for testing. Investigation is underway,” said Inspector Kumar.

The police warned of strict action against any individual found running such plants without meeting safety norms and required permissions. Several units have since been sealed for further inspections.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2026 12:50 pm IST

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