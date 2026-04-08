Large-scale water adulteration racket busted in Hyderabad’s Amberpet

Hyderabad: Authorities cracked down on illegal water purification units on Tuesday, April 7, uncovering large-scale adulteration of packaged water in Hyderabad’s Amberpet.

The Amberpet Police task force raided three water purification units in Bapunagar after receiving a tip-off. Several water packets were found to be contaminated, officials said.

The units operated in unhygienic conditions and sold unsafe water, raising concerns for public health and safety.

Authorities cracked down on illegal water purification units on Tuesday, April 7, and uncovered large-scale adulteration in packaged water in Hyderabad's Amberpet.



The Amberpet police task force raided three illegal water purification units in Bapunagar after receiving a… pic.twitter.com/l1VbvK7ufe — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 8, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Amberpet Inspector Tarun Kumar said four people, identified as Jaber, Javed, Naeem and Junaid, were detained for further questioning. “The samples were collected and sent for testing. Investigation is underway,” said Inspector Kumar.

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The police warned of strict action against any individual found running such plants without meeting safety norms and required permissions. Several units have since been sealed for further inspections.