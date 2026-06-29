Laser light from wedding venue triggers scare at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A laser light flashed from a nearby marriage hall distracted the pilot of an incoming Frankfurt-Hyderabad flight as it was preparing to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Sunday, June 28, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

The pilot, who was on approach to land, immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials after the laser beam hit the cockpit. The flight landed safely a few minutes later.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that the laser lights were flashed from a marriage hall in the vicinity of the airport, falling under the limits of Shamshabad Rural Police Station. Authorities are now probing the incident.

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This is the second such incident at RGIA in recent months. In February 2026, a laser pointer aimed at the runway had triggered a major scare among RGIA and ATC officials. In that instance, the laser pointers were reportedly being used at a reception party near the airport.

Aiming laser beams at aircraft is a serious aviation safety hazard, as the intense light can temporarily blind or disorient pilots during critical phases of flight such as landing and take-off.