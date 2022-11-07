Last date for applying online for MANUU spot admissions announced

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, has informed in a notification that the University is opening the online portal for Spot admissions 2022-23 for PG merit-based programs (Regular programs). The last date for applying online is November 13, 2022.

The candidates have to report in person at the respective department/campuses along with all relevant documents from 10 an m to 5 pm on November 14, 2022. For details, candidates can visit the University website (click here).