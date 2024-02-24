Lasya Nandita’s death: Govt to test fitness of Telangana MLAs’ drivers

Hyderabad: Following the tragic death of MLA Lasya Nandita in a road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the Telangana government has decided to implement fitness tests for drivers of VIPs, including MLAs, IPS, and IAS officers.

Transport Minister Poonam Prabhakar said on Saturday that numerous accidents involving VIPs have been attributed to inexperienced drivers.

Request to be made to Telangana MLAs

According to a report in News Meter, the minister said that the transport department would write to VIPs, urging them to permit fitness tests for their drivers.

This decision comes in the aftermath of the fatal accident on the Outer Ring Road in Patancheru, where Telangana MLA Lasya Nandita lost her life.

Lasya Nandita’s car collided with road crash barrier

The collision with a road crash barrier resulted in her demise, while the driver sustained injuries.

At the time of the accident, the MLA was accompanied by a driver and a gunman in the front seat.

Lasya Nandita, one of the youngest members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, entered politics following the passing of her father, Sayaanna, a well-known MLA in the Secunderabad cantonment.