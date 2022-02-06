Lata Didi’s melodious voice will always stay with us: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that legendary singer Lata Mangeskar’s melodious voice will always stay with us.

Addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr, PM Modi remembered the singer and paid tributes to her with a heavy heart.

“Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart,” the Prime Minister said.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. She had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Last rites with full State honours of the legendary singers will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The Central Government had also announced that two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She’s also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. ‘Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon’, ‘Babul Pyare’, Lag Ja Gale Se Phir’ among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.