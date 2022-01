Mumbai: Veteran playback singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar has tested positive and has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, her family members said here on Tuesday.

The 92-year old has been admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital, close to her home in south Mumbai.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. She has mild symptoms: Her niece Rachna confirms to ANI



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/8DR3P0qbIR — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar has mild symptoms and her condition is described as stable, with a team of senior doctors attending to her.