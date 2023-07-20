Latest glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan’s home ‘Mannat’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s opulent house, ‘Mannat’, is unquestionably one of the most iconic and outstanding celebrity residences in B-town. Fans from all over the world gather in greater numbers practically every day to take photos outside his home. And his wife recently shared some inside Mannat photos that we can’t get enough of.

Latest photo of SRK’s Mannat

Gauri Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a peek inside her opulent Mumbai home. She looked stunning as she posed in the room, which featured a vintage console table, paintings, and unique light fixtures. Have a look!

The interior designer and film producer posed near a staircase in her well-known Mumbai residence, Mannat, which she designed herself.

“A home is a place we can truly be ourselves, and how it is designed speaks volumes,” she wrote alongside the pic, which is from a recent photoshoot for her coffee table book My Life In Design, which was released earlier this year in India.

More About Mannat

Makeover of Mannat’s Terrace By Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan had his heart set on ‘Villa Vienna’, the original name of Mannat, since the filming of Yes Boss in 1997. After a long wait, SRK finally bought ‘Villa Vienna’ from the ‘Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust’ in 2001, various reports say.

Their dream house was originally named ‘Villa Vienna’ and was later changed to ‘Jannat’. But, as all his wishes started coming true, and his career hit an all-time high after buying his dream house, he finally ended up naming it ‘Mannat’ in 2005.

The six-story opulent structure, which has several bedrooms, living areas, a gymnasium, a library, a personal auditorium, and much more, is said to be valued at around Rs 200 crore.