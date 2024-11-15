Latest trending Pak drama in India after Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Hyderabad: After the emotional finale of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, another Pakistani drama has swiftly taken the screens by storm. Sunn Mere Dil, featuring Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, is now the talk of the town and the most-watched Pakistani show in Indian households.

Sunn Mere Dil Trends In India

The drama, which aired its 11th and 12th episodes this week, has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline, brilliant performances, and undeniable on-screen chemistry between Wahaj Ali as Bilal Abdullah and Maya Ali as Sadaf. Fans are raving about their emotional depth and the natural ease with which the duo portrays their characters.

But it’s not just the leads who are stealing the show. The supporting cast, including Hira Mani, Usama Khan, and Saba Hameed, has been equally impressive, delivering standout performances in every scene.

The buzz around Sunn Mere Dil is enormous, with the show trending across social media platforms and dominating TRP charts and YouTube trends. It’s clear that Geo TV’s mega-budget production, helmed by the renowned Haseeb Hassan, is a masterpiece in the making.

More About The Wahaj Ali’s Drama

Known for his directorial brilliance in Alif and Jannat Se Aagay, Hassan has once again proven his mettle by bringing Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s powerful script to life.

Produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, Sunn Mere Dil boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Amar Khan, Muhammad Ahmed, and Shahveer Kadwani, alongside Wahaj and Maya.

If you haven’t started watching Sunn Mere Dil yet, now is the perfect time to dive in and witness why it’s creating waves across borders.