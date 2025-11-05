Hyderabad: Despite being a major metropolitan city and a cultural hub for Telugu states, Hyderabad has been without a prestigious IMAX screen for several years now. While rumours about IMAX making a comeback to the city have surfaced multiple times over the past decade, they’ve always ended in disappointment for cinephiles.

It all began when Asian Suniel Narang first hinted at plans to bring IMAX back to Hyderabad in June this year, sparking excitement among movie lovers. He also reportedly said that the screen could come up at his new property in Hakimpet.

However, IMAX officials denied the claims, leaving fans disheartened once again.

Now, his daughter Janhvi Narang has addressed the ongoing speculation in an interview with M9 News. When asked about the much-talked-about IMAX project, she said, “No comments on that. He was just saying it is a possibility and opportunity and nothing more than that. It was just a thought. There is no confirmation, nothing.”

Her statement has made it clear that, as of now, there are no confirmed plans to bring IMAX back to Hyderabad.

For the unversed, Hyderabad once boasted one of India’s largest IMAX screens at Prasads Multiplex which opened in July 2003. It was a massive hit among movie enthusiasts. However, in 2014, the IMAX screen was replaced with a different large-format screen called PCX, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.

For now, the wait for IMAX continues and so does the hope among Hyderabad’s movie lovers.