Latest viral video confirms Sara Ali Khan’s relationship – Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan often grabs headlines for her personal life. Sara, who was rumoured to be dating actor Kartik Aryan, recently confirmed Koffee With Karan 7, that she is single. The Kedarnath actress also admitted that she would like to date Vijay Devrakonda and also called the liger actor “a cheese platter” in the same show.

A few days ago, fans went gaga after a video of Sara Ali Khan cricketer Shubman Gill surfaced online. Speculations were rife that the two are currently dating. And now, another clip of the rumoured lovebirds has grabbed netizens’ eyeballs.

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the🥲#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

In a video that went crazy viral on social media, Sara and Shubman were spotted on a flight together adding more fuel to their relationship rumours. Watch it below.

Sara & Shubman Gill spotted together in Hotel & flight 👀 pic.twitter.com/AjVBCOaOTW — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) October 13, 2022

Sara Ali Khan, before dating Kartik Aryan was rumoured to be in a serious relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during her first film but there were no reports of their breakup.

Earlier the star cricketer Shubman Gill was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. He was trolled and memes were made because both the girls share the same name.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has completed shooting her project starring Varun Dhawan “Ae Watan Mere Watan”. She was last seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.