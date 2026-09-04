Laughable that CM compared Owaisi with PM: BJP MP K Laxman

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman on Friday, September 4, ridiculed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s comment in which he compared the patriotism of AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi with that of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Echoing the sentiments of other BJP leaders, he said, “It is ridiculous for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to compare the patriotism of Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi with that of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah… I want to ask Revanth Reddy, why didn’t he compare him to Rahul Gandhi?… he is making such statements merely for the sake of vote-bank politics… people are laughing because you keep changing your stance…”

He went on to add, “The Congress is giving these lectures today…but from time to time, you change your statement. There are issues in Telangana… the promises you made haven’t been fulfilled.”

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He also sought to warn the Congress that it was headed the TMC way. He said, “People are watching this…the way our party is being attacked in Telangana. The same way, in West Bengal, our workers were attacked by the TMC. And see what happened there. The same way, the public here will make sure you lose power.”

The BJP has strongly questioned how Reddy could label the AIMIM leadership as deeply patriotic. They pointed to AIMIM’s consistent opposition to core national integration decisions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), arguing that these contradict claims of patriotism.

What CM Reddy had said

On Thursday, CM A Revanth Reddy had said that no one can question the patriotism of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

He made the statement while inaugurating the Chanchalguda-Santosh Nagar Steel Flyover in the city. Asaduddin Owaisi was present at the event.

“There may be political differences between us, but I can tell that nobody can question the patriotism of Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi,” he said.

“They are patriots. I would like to say, with emphasis and responsibility, as Chief Minister, that they are no less in patriotism to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. In safeguarding the country, they will never step back. It could be different politics,” Reddy said.