Laughter Chef: Show extended, check out finale episode date

Mumbai: In a happy news for the fans of Laughter Chefs, the popular cooking reality show on Colors TV has officially received an extension, putting to rest rumors of its imminent conclusion. Launched in June 2024, the show has quickly become one of the most-watched and trending reality programs on Indian television.

Laughter Chefs Extension

Recently, reports surfaced online suggesting that Laughter Chefs would wrap up by the end of this month, with the finale airing in October, making way for Bigg Boss 18. However, the latest buzz reveals that the show will continue to air until the second week of January 2025, much to the relief of its dedicated viewers.

More About The Show

Hosted by the ever-talented Bharti Singh, Laughter Chefs features a star-studded lineup including Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, and Sudesh Lehri. The show has consistently ranked high in BARC TRP ratings, cementing its place as a top property on the small screen.

With its unique blend of culinary challenges and comedy, Laughter Chefs has managed to strike a chord with audiences across the country, ensuring that the laughter and entertainment will continue well into the new year.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.