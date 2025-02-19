Laughter Chefs 2: Meet 5 new contestants, Vivian joins list

Host Bharti Singh’s epic comic timing, the celebrity contestants’ hilarious banter, and their fun take on cooking have kept audiences hooked

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2025 4:25 pm IST
Laughter Chefs 2: Meet 5 new contestants, Vivian joins list
Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Laughter Chefs season 2 continues to be one of the most loved and watched reality shows on Indian television. With its perfect mix of cooking and comedy, the show has been enjoying massive TRP ratings. Host Bharti Singh’s epic comic timing, the celebrity contestants’ hilarious banter, and their fun take on cooking have kept audiences hooked.

The show features popular stars like Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek, Rubina Dilaik, Vicky Jain, Elvish Yadav, Rahul Vaidya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah, and Abdu Rozik. Each of them has a huge fan following and is delivering top-notch entertainment.

More Bigg Boss stars to join Laughter Chefs

Now, in a special twist, more exciting personalities will be joining the show! But are they here to stay? No, they will appear as guest contestants. A special Holi episode is on the way, and the contestants are all set to bring festive vibes with their vibrant outfits. Several photos and videos from the sets have already gone viral on social media. 5 Bigg Bos stars who will be seen in the special episode include —

  • Vivian Dsena
  • Shilpa Shirodkar
  • Sajid Khan
  • Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
  • Nishant Bhat

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood singer Mika Singh will also be a part of this episode! The shoot is currently in full swing, and fans can’t wait to see the fun-filled madness unfold on screen. Check out the BTS clips below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates!

