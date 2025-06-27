Mumbai: One of the most-watched comedy and cooking reality shows, Laughter Chefs Season 2, is finally nearing its end after six long months of non-stop laughter and entertainment. The show, which premiered on January 25, has already wrapped up its shoot, although the official finale date is yet to be revealed.

Hosted by the ever-hilarious Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the second season featured a star-studded lineup, including Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Aly Goni and more.

Laughter Chefs season 2 winners

Amid all the excitement, speculations about the winners and runner-ups have taken over the internet. While early reports claimed Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh bagged the trophy, fresh buzz suggests otherwise.

Photos and videos from the finale shoot have been doing rounds on social media. In one of the viral pictures, Karan Kundrra can be seen holding the winner’s trophy, all smiles, alongside his teammate Elvish Yadav. This has strongly hinted that the duo might have emerged as the winners of Laughter Chefs Season 2.

Elvish supremacy continues 🔥Though Aly was one of my favorites in the show, this is one of those rare moments when I’m actually glad my revealed tweet was wrong 😄 https://t.co/DhKbi2Kuv3 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 25, 2025

Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra have emerged as the confirmed winners of Laughter Chefs Season 2 🏆. After weeks of entertainment, food challenges, and celebrity drama, the dynamic duo took home the trophy in the grand finale.



Elvish, continuing his unbeatable streak after Bigg… pic.twitter.com/htemAD5QUj — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) June 25, 2025

Adding fuel to the fire, Karan also posted a folded-hands emoji on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, which many fans took as a subtle confirmation of their win.

🙏🏼 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) June 25, 2025

There’s no official word yet on the runner-ups of the show.

More about grand finale

To add more spice to the finale, popular TV stars like Isha Malviya, Divyanka Tripathi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Shraddha Arya will be joining the final episode to showcase their culinary chops. The grand finale is expected to air by the end of this month or the first week of July.