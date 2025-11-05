Mumbai: One of the most loved and entertaining reality shows, Laughter Chefs, is all set to return with its Season 3, and fans can’t keep calm! Known for its perfect blend of comedy and cooking, the show promises chaotic fun in the kitchen rather than serious culinary competition.

Catch the grand premiere on 22nd November, airing Sat–Sun at 9:00 PM only on Colors TV.

Celebrity Contestant Jodis

This season comes with a mix of familiar and new faces, making it even more exciting. The seven jodis competing this time are —

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah

Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair

Elvish Yadav and Isha Malviya

Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Laughter Chefs season 3 cast remunerations

Remuneration has always been one of the most talked-about aspects of every reality show, and Laughter Chefs 3 is no exception. Here’s a look at how much the judges and contestants are reportedly charging per episode, as per various online reports.

Judges

Bharti Singh — Rs 10–12 lakhs per episode

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi — Rs 2.5 lakhs per episode

Contestants

Tejasswi Prakash – Rs 2 to 3 lakhs per episode

Karan Kundrra – Rs 2 lakhs per episode

Vivian Dsena – around Rs 5 lakhs per episode

Eisha Singh – Rs 80K to Rs 1 lakh per episode

Elvish Yadav – Rs 2 lakhs per episode

Isha Malviya – Rs 1.4 lakhs per episode

Aly Goni – Rs 1.5 lakh per episode

Jannat Zubair – over Rs 1 lakh per episode

Krushna Abhishek – Rs 10–12 lakhs per episode

Kashmera Shah – Rs 2 lakh per episode

Abhishek Kumar – Rs 55K–Rs 75K per episode

Samarth Jurel – Rs 55K–Rs 75K per episode

Gurmeet Choudhary – Rs 1 lakh per episode

Debina Bonnerjee – Rs 1.5 lakh per episode

With such an interesting lineup and star power, Laughter Chefs season 3 already looks like a perfect recipe for entertainment and laughter!