Mumbai: One of the most loved and entertaining reality shows, Laughter Chefs, is all set to return with its Season 3, and fans can’t keep calm! Known for its perfect blend of comedy and cooking, the show promises chaotic fun in the kitchen rather than serious culinary competition.
Laughter Chefs season 3 premiere date
Catch the grand premiere on 22nd November, airing Sat–Sun at 9:00 PM only on Colors TV.
Celebrity Contestant Jodis
This season comes with a mix of familiar and new faces, making it even more exciting. The seven jodis competing this time are —
- Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee
- Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel
- Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah
- Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair
- Elvish Yadav and Isha Malviya
- Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh
- Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra
Laughter Chefs season 3 cast remunerations
Remuneration has always been one of the most talked-about aspects of every reality show, and Laughter Chefs 3 is no exception. Here’s a look at how much the judges and contestants are reportedly charging per episode, as per various online reports.
Judges
- Bharti Singh — Rs 10–12 lakhs per episode
- Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi — Rs 2.5 lakhs per episode
Contestants
- Tejasswi Prakash – Rs 2 to 3 lakhs per episode
- Karan Kundrra – Rs 2 lakhs per episode
- Vivian Dsena – around Rs 5 lakhs per episode
- Eisha Singh – Rs 80K to Rs 1 lakh per episode
- Elvish Yadav – Rs 2 lakhs per episode
- Isha Malviya – Rs 1.4 lakhs per episode
- Aly Goni – Rs 1.5 lakh per episode
- Jannat Zubair – over Rs 1 lakh per episode
- Krushna Abhishek – Rs 10–12 lakhs per episode
- Kashmera Shah – Rs 2 lakh per episode
- Abhishek Kumar – Rs 55K–Rs 75K per episode
- Samarth Jurel – Rs 55K–Rs 75K per episode
- Gurmeet Choudhary – Rs 1 lakh per episode
- Debina Bonnerjee – Rs 1.5 lakh per episode
With such an interesting lineup and star power, Laughter Chefs season 3 already looks like a perfect recipe for entertainment and laughter!