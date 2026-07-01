Mumbai: Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment season 3 has officially wrapped up its final shoot and is expected to conclude this month. While the makers are yet to announce the grand finale date, buzz around the show’s winner has already taken over social media.

The grand finale was filmed on June 30 in Mumbai, and the winner has already been decided. However, the official announcement will only be made during the finale episode.

Celebrity pairs in Laughter Chefs Season 3

This season featured seven celebrity duos:

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel

Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Arjun Bijlani and Tejasswi Prakash

Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek

Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri

Who won Laughter Chefs Season 3?

According to online speculation, two celebrity pairs have emerged as the strongest contenders for the trophy. While several reports claim that Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair finished the season with the highest number of stars and lifted the trophy, another set of rumours suggests that Arjun Bijlani and Tejasswi Prakash are the winners of the cooking reality show.

Sources indicate that one of these two pairs has indeed won Laughter Chefs Season 3. However, viewers will have to wait for the grand finale telecast for the official confirmation.

Laughter Chefs season 3 is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the winner and the grand finale on Laughter Chefs season 3.