Mumbai: Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 period film Veer, is now grabbing headlines for her latest appearance not in Bollywood, but in Bhojpuri cinema.

The actress, who also featured in the chartbuster Character Dheela from Ready, has been away from big Hindi films for a while. However, videos of her recently shooting in Lucknow have now gone viral on social media.

Zareen was spotted filming a rain song with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh near the iconic Rumi Gate. As per reports, Zareen is doing a special appearance in the film, and her role is limited to just this one song. A massive set was erected at the location, and artificial rain was used to match the mood of the romantic track.

Zareen was seen donning a bright yellow saree, while Pawan Singh sported a cream shirt, matching coat, and black trousers. As soon as the shoot setup was in place, hundreds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the stars.

For those who don’t know, Zareen’s entry into films happened by chance when she visited the sets of Yuvvraaj at Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods. Salman Khan spotted her and decided to cast her in Veer, stating that she perfectly fit the role of the sweet princess.

With this special Bhojpuri number, Zareen seems to be exploring new territory, and fans are curious to see her in this fresh avatar.