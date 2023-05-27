Lava Agni 2 5G offers best Android experience from an Indian smartphone maker

New Delhi: The homegrown smart wearable industry has shown that it is not impossible to become the leader in front of an intensified and aggressive global competition, by offering value-for-money products. Can local smartphone brands also do the same?

One such company Lava, which has been striving to break into the top echelons of the Indian smartphone industry, has now launched Agni 2 5G, with a curved AMOLED display and cutting-edge technology.

The device (8GB RAM+256GB internal storage and the RAM is expandable to 16GB virtually) offers everything that can make it a mid-segment smartphone, with a difference and changing the perception around homegrown smartphone brands.

The phone is priced at Rs 21,999, with a discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards making the effective starting price only Rs 19,999.

Let us find out if this homegrown device can be your next.

First of all, It houses MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 7050 processor providing faster gaming and app experience.

Dimensity 7050 is integrated with MediaTek 5G UltraSave, powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers, super-fast responsiveness, and high-resolution displays along with the HyperEngine gaming enhancements.

The device also comes with an advanced hyper engine for high performance. It features ARM Cortex-A78 processors clocking up to 2.6 GHz. The hyper-engine enables 40 per cent faster downloads with 5G HSR Mode for Gaming.

The device in glass viridian colour features a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is a delight for mobile gamers.

The display houses 1.07 billion colours and supports Widevine L1, HDR, HDR 10 and HDR10+.

It has a super thin 2.3mm bottom bezel and has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.65 per cent. The latest Vapour Chamber cooling technology ensures that intense gaming does not heat up the phone.

On the design front, it offers an ergonomic 3D Dual Curve Design, which is easy to hold. Agni 2 brings a premium 3D glass back design with a matte finish.

On the camera front, with a segment-first 1.0-micron pixel sensor, Agni 2’s Super 50MP Quad Camera captured more light and richer details.

The device offers bloatware-free Android 13 with no ads or unwanted notifications, along with a promised upgrade to Android 14 and 15 and assured quarterly security updates for 3 years.

On the battery front, Agni 2 with a 66W charger with 4700mAh battery, claims the fastest charging in its segment. In our test, it charged fully in about 40 minutes.

The company is also offering free replacement at home during the warranty period, in any scenario of hardware issues. Each customer will be supported with a dedicated personal Agni Mitra’ to resolve their issues on priority.

Agni 2 also allows users to stream YouTube in the background without a premium subscription, using the “Background Stream” option in the Notification bar.

Conclusion: It is a great feeling to hold Agni 2 5G as it is truly the first Indian smartphone that has almost everything that a mid-segment device can offer. Switching to a clean Android experience on this Lava device won’t disappoint you.