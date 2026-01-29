Law and order in Tamil Nadu lowest: Vijay charges on DMK govt

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Thursday, January 29, launched a scathing attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Citing recent high-profile crimes in the state capital, including a triple murder and the sexual assault of a woman in a college campus, Vijay claimed that the state has become unsafe for both its citizens and migrant workers.

In a strongly-worded statement on social media platform ‘X’, the actor-turned-politician said that the rising graph of daily crimes serves as evidence of the deteriorating security situation under the current regime.

“The entire state is in shock following back-to-back incidents of sexual violence in the capital city, Chennai. The brutal murder of a guest worker from Bihar, along with his wife and child, in Adyar, and the sexual assault of a young woman working in a government college canteen in Nandanam are deeply distressing and deserve the strongest condemnation,” Vijay said.

தமிழகத்தில் சட்டம் ஒழுங்கு சீரழிந்துவிட்டது என்பதற்குச் சான்றாக நாள்தோறும் குற்றச் சம்பவங்கள் அதிகரித்து வருகின்றன.

தலைநகர் சென்னையில் அடுத்தடுத்த பாலியல் வன்கொடுமைச் சம்பவங்களால் தமிழகமே அதிர்ச்சியில் ஆழ்ந்துள்ளது.



The TVK chief accused the M K Stalin-led government of being a “hypocritical drama government” that has created an environment where neither local residents nor those who come to the state for their livelihood feel secure.

“Because the rulers are focused only on looting, they have neglected the protection of women and children and the maintenance of law and order. This is why sexual violence against women is on the rise even within educational institutions,” he alleged.

Vijay further claimed that the government’s “lethargic attitude” in ensuring strict punishment for criminals has emboldened anti-social elements. He questioned the chief minister’s frequent assertions that Tamil Nadu remains a safe haven for women.

“The Chief Minister, without any conscience, repeatedly claims that Tamil Nadu is a safe state for women and that his rule is beyond reproach. These are blatant lies,” Vijay said, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu are “ready to write the final chapter” for what he termed a “hollow advertisement model” of governance.

Urging the CM to take immediate action in his “remaining days in power,” the TVK leader demanded that the perpetrators of the recent crimes be brought to justice swiftly.