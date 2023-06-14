Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies on UCC

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2023 8:17 pm IST
Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi to appear before Delhi court in land-for-job scam case on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Law Commission on Wednesday said it has decided to look at the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) afresh and seek the views of various stakeholders, including members of the public and religious organisations.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, had examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions on the politically sensitive matter of a UCC.

Also Read
MP: ‘Illegal’ parts of Damoh school face demolition post hijab row

Subsequently, a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” was issued in 2018.

MS Education Academy

“Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” the panel said in a statement.

The 22nd Law Commission, which recently got a three-year extension, has accordingly begun examining issues related to a UCC on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

“Accordingly, the 22nd Law Commission of India decided again to solicit views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code,” the statement said.

Those who are interested and willing can present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of notice to the Law Commission.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2023 8:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button