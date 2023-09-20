Law Minister Meghwal moves women’s reservation bill for consideration and passage in LS

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th September 2023 11:46 am IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday moved the women’s reservation bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a step towards women empowerment.

It is an important bill and it will be good if unanimity emerges for its passage, he said.

Meghwal said an attempt to pass the bill during the UPA rule failed as the legislation lapsed due to the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

Centre to seek passage of Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha today

Perhaps the UPA government was more concerned about remaining in power than passing the important bill, the minister added.

The constitution amendment bill was introduced on Tuesday.

