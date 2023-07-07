Law panel cautions people against fraudulent Whatsapp messages, calls over UCC issue

In its disclaimer, the law panel referred to "certain WhatsApp texts, calls, and messages" being circulated pertaining to the UCC.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 7th July 2023 9:12 pm IST
New Delhi: The Law Commission on Friday cautioned people against fraudulent WhatsApp messages and calls in its name pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

It urged people to “exercise caution” and rely on official sources, including its website, for accurate information.

“It has come to notice that certain phone numbers are rotating among the individuals, falsely associating them with the Law Commission of India. It is clarified that the Law Commission has no involvement or connection with these texts, calls, or messages, and disclaims any responsibility or endorsement thereof,” it said.

The Law Commission said it communicates through official channels, including its website and the Press Information Bureau.

“Individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the Law Commission of India to access the public notice (seeking views on UCC) issued in this regard,” it said.

The panel till recently had received 19 lakh responses on its public notice issued on June 14. People can send responses till July 13.

