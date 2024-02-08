Lawmakers use RTC bus, autorickshaw to reach Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: NSUI State President and MLC Balmuri Venkat came to the State Legislative Assembly in an RTC bus while Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Koushik Reddy took an autorickshaw in solidarity with the auto drivers, who are impacted by the Mahalakshmi free bus scheme on Wednesday, February 8

MLC Balmuri Venkat boarded the bus at Nampally and was dropped off at the Assembly.

In a video that was shared on social media on Thursday, he was seen purchasing a ticket and speaking to women about their experiences using free bus travel scheme.

In another video Padi Koushik Reddy is heard saying, “The auto was not allowed inside the Assembly.”