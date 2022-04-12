Laws should be made after careful debate: Lok Sabha Speaker

Guwahati: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that laws should be made after thorough debate and discussions incorporating the needs of the aspirational sections of the society.

Inaugurating the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region) Conference at the Assam Legislative Assembly, he said that the primary responsibility of the legislature is to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people.

Calling for active participation of the youth and women in democratic processes, Birla said that democratic institutions, from Panchayat to Parliament, should keep the youth and women at the centre of policy making and it would ensure greater accountability of the executives.

Highlighting the efficacy of initiatives like Youth Parliament and ‘Know your Constitution’ in making people aware of constitutional values, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that youth’s energy, ability, confidence, technical knowledge and innovation skills would strengthen democracy.

He said that ideas and visions of the youths should be used to make administration transparent and accountable.

He also stressed that lawmakers should voice the concerns of aspirational sections of society and debate on issues of their welfare on the floor of the legislatures.

Referring to Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Birla said that our policies and programmes should be in the direction of achieving the goals set by the founding fathers of the Constitution.

Mentioning India’s strong and vibrant democracy, he said that Indian democracy is a guide for other democratic countries. He added that the CPA is working for strengthening democratic institutions in the world and bringing positive changes in people’s lives.

On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that during last eight decades, Assam Legislative Assembly has witnessed many historic debates with several great personalities adorning this temple of democracy.

Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary said that the Conference would give a boost to the Legislative Assembly in discharging its democratic responsibilities in a more effective manner.

Acting Chairperson of CPA, Ian Liddell-Grainger, MP, UK, enumerated several path breaking initiatives of the association and hoped that the deliberations at the Conference will help the entire Commonwealth to respond to the challenges being faced by them in a more effective manner.

Opposition leader (Congress) Debabrata Saikia also spoke in the conference.

Speakers of 22 Legislative Assemblies, one acting Speaker, three Chairpersons, 11 Deputy Speakers and other dignitaries attended the Conference. On Saturday, in Guwahati, the Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurated the mid-year Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee Meeting, which India is hosting for the first time.