Lawyers protest against proposed shifting of Telangana HC

The protesting lawyers called for a discussion with High Court Advocates Association's general body, advocates and other High Court authorities before taking a final decision

Updated: 29th December 2023 9:56 pm IST
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The State government’s plans to shift the High Court from the Old City to Rajendranagar met an unexpected roadblock after advocates held a protest against the proposed move.

The protesting lawyers called for a discussion with High Court Advocates Association’s general body, advocates and other High Court authorities before taking a final decision. They claimed that shifting of the high court would lead to lot of inconvenience.

On Friday, the advocates staged a protest on the high court premises demanding discussions before implementing the decision. The protest was held for more than an hour.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had met Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and the government alloted 100 acres for new high court complex on the city outskirts. Soon the government and judicial officials visited the new site.

“So many small courts are present around the high court and this building is centrally located. It is not appropriate to take a decision without consulting advocates who will be affected if high court is shifted,” said a lawyer.

The advocates threatened to continue the protest until the decision to shift the Telangana High Court is put on hold and discussions are held on the subject.

