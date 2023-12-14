New Telangana High Court building to come up in Rajendranagar in 100 acres

The development comes after a meeting between Telangana Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, lawyers of the high court, and chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Telangana to get new High Court building in Rajendranagar
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy with CJ Alok Aradhe.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on December 14, Thursday asked officials to make necessary arrangements to lay the foundation stone in January for a new Telangana High Court building in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar.

The new High Court will be built in an area of 100 acres.

This came after a meeting between Telangana Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, lawyers of the high court, and the chief minister on the necessity of constructing a new building given the poor condition of the existing building.

Revanth noted that as the present High Court building is a building that holds a lot of history, there is a need to protect it.

He assured the Chief Justice that the present building would be renovated and would be used for running a city court or other court buildings.

