Lawyers protest over ‘mishandling’ of female advocate’s death in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: A group of lawyers on Wednesday, February 4, staged a protest at the Moinabad Police Station after the cops allegedly refused to file a complaint of a female lawyer’s murder in Rangareddy.

The 34-year-old lawyer, identified as Swapna, was murdered by her brother over a property dispute in the Kethireddypally village within the Moinabad Police Station limits. She was a practising lawyer in the Chevalla court and visited the farmland, where a panchayat was reportedly being held to settle the family dispute.

According to the police, Swapna had visited her farmland on Wednesday morning to discuss the family dispute. While returning, her brother Raju and others reportedly attacked her with an axe.

On noticing Swapna lying with injuries, the locals rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors.

According to local media, police are actively trying to search for the accused, who had fled the scene after the attack.

The advocate’s mother, Venkatamma, alleged that Raju had been plotting to kill Swapna for the past three years and had made two earlier attempts to kill her.

She said that on Wednesday, after the land survey, three people attacked her with sticks and knives.

Lawyers stage a protest

After the murder, the lawyer community gathered at the Moinabad Police Station, alleging that the police refused to accept the complaint regarding their fellow lawyer’s death.

Expressing anger over the alleged mishandling of the case by the police, they staged a dharna for several hours, demanding the suspension of Moinabad Sub-Inspector Narsimha Rao, claiming that the police had threatened them to leave the station.

SI Rao did not respond to Siasat.com’s requests for comment about the protest or the lawyers’ claims.

Meanwhile, the sit-in protest caused a massive traffic jam as the lawyers raised slogans and chanting, “We want justice.”

Later, the police intervened and pacified them. A case was subsequently registered, and police have launched an investigation.