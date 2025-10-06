LB Nagar metro station swamped due to heavy traffic post Dasara

Passengers had to wait for almost two hours to reach the metro platform.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 6th October 2025 2:11 pm IST
The LB Nagar metro station was overcrowded with passengers due to a heavy traffic block

Hyderabad: Following the long weekend after Dasara, various parts of the city are experiencing significant traffic congestion, forcing many to opt for public transport, such as the Hyderabad Metro.

On Monday, October 6, the LB Nagar metro station was swamped by passengers due to heavy traffic blocking both sides of the station. Videos of long queues stretching a kilometre have gone viral on social media platforms.

Passengers had to wait for almost two hours to reach the metro platform. Staff were seen struggling to manage the swelling crowd. The escalators were shut down as a precautionary measure.

