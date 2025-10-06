Vehicles enroute Hyderabad jam Pantangi Toll Plaza as Dasara holidayers return

Hyderabad: Traffic congestion persisted at Pantangi Toll Plaza in Chautuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday as people returned to Hyderabad after the Dasara holidays.

The slowdown was reported on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway, with long queues of vehicles moving towards the city.

The toll plaza, which has a total of 16 toll collection gates, operated only 10 gates on the Hyderabad-bound side to ease the flow.

Vehicles allowed to pass through without toll collection

In several lanes, toll staff allowed vehicles to pass through without collecting tolls to clear the backlog and reduce waiting time.

Despite these measures, the high volume of returning holiday traffic caused congestion to continue for several hours.