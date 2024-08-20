A portion of the boundary wall of LB Stadium collapsed due to heavy rains in Hyderabad last night.

The rains caused waterlogging in various areas of the city.

LB Stadium boundary wall collapse damages vehicles

Due to the collapse of the stadium’s boundary wall, a few police vehicles parked near the old CCS office were damaged.

It also resulted in the uprooting of a tree.

Also Read One killed as heavy rain lashes Hyderabad

A portion of the boundary wall of the LB Stadium in #Hyderabad collapsed today, due to the heavy rain since last night.



Unexpectedly a few Police vehicles parked near the old CCS office were damaged.#HyderabadRains #LBStadium #HeavyRain pic.twitter.com/nG17hp6rOl — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 20, 2024

Rains in Hyderabad

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 170.3 mm was recorded in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 126.8 mm was recorded in Khairatabad.

Although the recent heavy rainfall has provided much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity, it has also brought challenges for citizens.

Across Hyderabad, waterlogging has become a major concern, with roads submerged in several low-lying areas, leading to traffic disruptions and commuter discomfort.