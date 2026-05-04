The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast breaks silence on possible sequel

Los Angeles: Hollywood actresses Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who are leading at the box-office with their recently released film, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, recently discussed the possibility of the 3rd film in the franchise.

Meryl Streep, 76, said that the script has to be perfect for a possible return to the 3rd part of the franchise, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Emily Blunt, 43, concurred, “A good script. It’s all about the script”.

Anne Hathaway told ‘People’, “And then, everybody has to say yes”. Emily Blunt said, “It’s got to be the core four (the three actresses plus returning cast member Stanley Tucci, who happens to be married to Emily Blunt’s sister, Felicity Blunt.)”.

The new film sees Meryl Streep return as the iconic editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, reuniting with Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, now Runway’s newly appointed features editor. Together, the pair must work to woo Priestly’s former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now running Dior’s U.S. operations, for ad dollars.

As per ‘People’, the 3 actresses reflected on revisiting their characters all these years later.

Anne Hathaway said, “The thing that struck me was that when we made the first one, I was just a 22-year-old mess. I mean, I’m in such a different phase of my life. I’m really lucky. I found someone that I love so much (husband Adam Shulman). We’ve been married for 17 years. We’ve got two kids. I just feel like my life is in a much more complete and whole place. I felt so lost when I was 22, which really worked for the character”.

For Meryl Streep, the experience was “kind of easy”. She shared, “I think you keep these characters. I liked discovering (Miranda) again.”

Emily Blunt said, “You are sort of fused with this person you’re playing. Listen, I love playing this lunatic. I had a lot of fun slithering back into her shoes”.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is currently playing in cinemas.