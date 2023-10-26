Leadership to decide who will drive Bullet and who will sit in cockpit: Pilot

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had told him clearly that they need to fight the election unitedly in Rajasthan and we are following it. Who will drive the Bullet and who will be in the cockpit will be decided by the party leadership.

Facing a barrage of questions on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s comments during his press conference in the national capital last week, Pilot said, “What he has said is on the basis of his experience. Today our main target is to fight unitedly and if the Congress wins and once the MLAs come then the leadership will discuss and whatever decision is taken it will be acceptable to all.”

He said that this has been the tradition of the Congress and what he (Gehlot) has said is correct.

To a question if Gehlot will again be the Chief Minister if the party wins in the state, Pilot said, “What is in the future is not known to anyone. We take our learning and experiences from the past and implement them in the present. So after the results the party will decide.”

On the forget and forgive remarks of Gehlot, the Congress leader said, “Congress president Kharge has told me clearly that we have to fight unitedly. It is not possible for anyone to fight alone and win as the entire organization fights the election. We have to move forward and forget the past. And this is the demand of the time. And we are doing the same.”

When asked about showing a photograph of him riding a Bullet (motorcycle) with Gehlot occupying the back seat, Pilot said, “Now many new kinds of vehicles have come. This discussion on the chair is not important today as the country is standing on a very difficult path. And who will sit on a Bullet and who will sit in the cockpit will be decided by the party leadership.”

Gehlot addressed a press conference last week and said that he wants to leave the post of the Chief Minister but the post does not leave him. He had also said that he has taken up the principle of “forget and forgive” while commenting on Pilot.

Polling for the 200 member Rajasthan assembly is scheduled on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.