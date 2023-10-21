Rajasthan polls: Cong releases first set of 33 candidates, Gehlot, Pilot in list

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st October 2023 3:11 pm IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Speaker C P Joshi will contest from his Nathdwara assembly seat, while the party’s state unit president, Govind Singh Dotasra, has been fielded from Lachhmangarh. Minister Harish Chaudhary will contest from Baytoo and Mamata Bhupesh from the Sikrai-SC seat.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

MS Education Academy

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st October 2023 3:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button